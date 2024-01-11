Cape Girardeau Public Library Receives $11K Boost Through Summer Reading Program Grant

If your New Year's resolution is to read more, then The Cape Girardeau Public Library may help bring you closer to that goal.

The Cape Girardeau Public Library recently announced a $11,003 grant which boosts support for a nine-week summer reading program for children, teens, and adults.

The Summer reading program, Adventure Begins at Your Library, is age-specific, and aims "to help young children build reading skills, to prepare older children for success by developing early language skills, to motivate teens to read and discuss literature, and to encourage adults to experience the joy of reading".

Part of the grant is slated for hiring more part-time staff and bringing in paid performers and teachers for unique events.

In a statement from Youth Services Coordinator, Alli Boyer said that in 2023 [The Cape Girardeau Public Library] "exceeded [their] reading program sign-up expectations" and "want to do that again this year".

Adding to her enthusiasm, Boyer said the CGPL is "already planning a lot of fun events and activities that fit the theme and can't wait for summer to begin!"

The $11K grant will also help fund necessary program supplies, including adding to the ‘library of things’-- or a collection of items for checkout, including hiking kits, board games, and more downloadable eBooks and audiobooks.

The Cape Girardeau Public Library's 2024 summer reading program, Adventure Begins at Your Library, will include updated details to their schedule later this year on their website and social media platforms as events are planned.

The project is supported by the Institute of Museum and Library Service under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act, and is administered by the Missouri State Library, a division of the Office of the Secretary of State.