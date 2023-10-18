Southeast Missouri State University president Vargas announces launch of largest comprehensive funding campaign at Homecoming Kickoff Block Party
SEMO University president Carlos Vargas announced the formal launch of the largest comprehensive funding campaign in the history of the university, with a final goal of 60 million dollars, on Oct. 13 at the Homecoming Kickoff Block Party.
The university president said donations from “ alumni and friends” of the university has caused the fundraising campaign to already reach 64% of the final goal.
According to Vargas, the money being raised will be distributed to academic technologies, facilities, and athletics.
Some of these upgrades include:
— A new cyber command center for the cyber security center made possible through a partnership with IBM Corporation
— A third building added to the river campus
— A new building for the health science program outfitted with advanced laboratories, which will be built where Dearmont Hall currently stands
— New additions to Houck Stadium including a new press box, and academic event and meeting spaces located on the east side of Houck Stadium
Vargas also mentioned the addition of a program for Multimedia Journalism majors and others, giving them the opportunity to report on Gray Media’s Spanish-language news channel. Gray Media is a parent company of KFVS12.
“Our initiatives will strengthen our institution as a model of what a modern institution of higher education should be,” Vargas said.
This story was originally published by The Southeast Arrow, which is a news partner with KRCU Public Radio.