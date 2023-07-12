Willard D. Vandiver: A Missouri Legend from the Southeast Normal School to the Halls of Congress

One of the presidents of Southeast Missouri State has a permanent place in Missouri folklore. Willard D. Vandiver traditionally is credited with the nickname for Missouri—the Show Me State.

Vandiver attended Central College, now known as Central Methodist, and graduated in 1877. His first position was as professor of physical science at the Bellevue Institute in Washington County, from 1877-1880. He became its president in 1880. Vandiver left in 1889 to become chair of science at the Normal School in Cape Girardeau.

Upon the resignation of Richard Norton in 1893, the Board of Regents selected Vandiver as president—the first president selected from the faculty. The Board of Regents required the president and faculty to devote time to recruitment, and Vandiver visited throughout the district.

Vandiver was also active in politics, so the combination of his interest and travel through the region prompted him to run for Congress. Vandiver won the election in 1896 but failed to resign until March 1, 1897. The Board appointed John S. McGhee—another faculty member—to replace Vandiver.

Willard Vandiver served four terms in the U. S. House. It was an incident while he was in the House that gave rise to his legendary Missouri quote. He and Representative Hull of Iowa were in Philadelphia to inspect the navy yard. They were guests at an evening dinner but forgot their evening clothes in Washington. Vandiver chose to make the best of it, while Hull rented proper attire.

Hull could not resist adding to Vandiver’s discomfort as the only attendee not in proper dress. “When I came to Philadelphia today, I too, like Mr. Vandiver, had no evening clothes,” said Hull. “But when I explained the situation to your progressive tailors, they showed the characteristic spirit of enterprise of your city by making a suit for me in fifteen minutes. But for their hospitality I could not have been the guest at this splendid dinner.”

Vandiver would not be outdone when his turn to speak arrived. “Why,” he exclaimed, “Governor Hull is one of the greatest fakers in Congress. His story about the great enterprise and hospitality of your city is mere pretense. You are a hundred years behind the times. Your ballot box stuffers are still out of jail and your political corruptionists are walking free on the streets of your city.

“Your tailors have not shown any disposition to hurry up a dress suit for me. You have heard Governor Hull’s preposterous story of how they made one for him in fifteen minutes, but I have a different explanation for you. When I came to Philadelphia today, I had an evening suit. You see me here without one. The fact of the matter is that Governor Hull stole mine. That is why he is here in conventional dress, and I am not.

“The story of your enterprise and hospitality palls on me. I do not believe you have either. I am from a land of corn and cotton and cockleburs and Democrats; and frothy eloquence neither convinces nor satisfies me.

“I’m from Missouri; you’ve got to show me.”

Vandiver received thunderous applause.

After he left office, Vandiver continued in public service. Upon retirement in 1921 he settled on a farm near Columbia until his death May 30, 1932. Although he probably did not originate the “Show-Me State” nickname, he certainly popularized it, and we remember him for that reason.