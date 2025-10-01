Cape Girardeau Regional Airport/FLY-CGI Announces Contract Renewal with Contour Airlines in Fall 2025, Including New Hub Destinations

After marking three years of service in October 2025 at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, Contour Airlines will continue its service to the region for the foreseeable future.

The announcement came on Tues. Sept. 30, 2025, confirming that the U.S. Department of Transportation had awarded Contour a new Essential Air Service contract, or EAS, allowing the airline to continue flying from Cape Girardeau to Chicago O’Hare International Airport and to launch a new service to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport beginning in December 2025.

Seasonal flights to Pensacola, Florida, are also in the works for spring 2026.

These are major developments for an airport of its size, which has served the region since 1942.

Under the new agreement, Contour will operate 30-seat CRJ-200 and Embraer ERJ-135 jets. While the Department of Transportation initially awarded service to Chicago and Charlotte, airport officials and Contour have requested to keep twelve weekly round-trip flights to Chicago through November, then swap Charlotte for Dallas in December 2025.

That means starting in December, travelers can expect seven weekly round-trip flights to Chicago and five to Dallas — connecting Southeast Missouri to two of the nation’s busiest airline hubs. Cape Girardeau will be the only airport in the region offering a westbound hub service and one of the few EAS airports nationwide with access to three destinations.

Contour also plans to launch seasonal, non-subsidized flights to Pensacola beginning April 1, 2026. That route will be operated at the airline’s own risk, making Cape Girardeau one of a select few EAS airports with service to three or more cities.

“We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with Contour Airlines and expand our destination offerings for the community,” said JoJo Stuart, airport manager. “While we understand some may have preferred American Airlines, this new agreement with Contour brings major advantages — better connectivity, economic growth, and the broadest range of destinations in the region.”

Stuart noted that passenger numbers have already grown to twenty-five percent under Contour’s service, and the airport expects even more growth with the new hub options.

The DOT selected Contour’s proposal based on cost, with the airline’s bid coming in more than $3.4 million lower than the alternative over the two-year contract.

“Contour is proud to continue serving the Cape Girardeau region,” said Matt Chaifetz, CEO of Contour Airlines. “We’re excited to add Dallas/Fort Worth and eventually Pensacola to our network, and we remain committed to providing reliable, high-quality service.”

An airport advisory meeting in August addressed several items, including the increase in morning flights, regional aviation fuel sales, and numerous airport projects, including the final completion of the newly redesigned terminal facility, the Taxiway Delta project, private hangar progress, and the Essential Air Service.

Tickets and updates are available at flycgi.com and flycgi.com/CarrierUpdates.