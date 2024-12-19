© 2024 KRCU Public Radio
Missouri News
The latest news from every corner of the state, including policy emerging from Missouri's capitol.

MO Postal Union Fears Rural Areas Face Biggest Impact from Proposed Cuts

KRCU Public Radio | By Chrystal Blair
Published December 19, 2024 at 5:04 PM CST
In 2024, first-class mail delivery in Missouri and Kansas dropped from about 90% in 2023 to around 85%.
Lutsenko Oleksandr/Олександр Луценко - stock.adobe.com
/
524050794
In 2024, first-class mail delivery in Missouri and Kansas dropped from about 90% in 2023 to around 85%.

Tis the season for lots of mail, and Missouri's Postal Workers Union is warning that proposed USPS cuts could disrupt service and erode trust. In fiscal year 2024, USPS reported a $9.5 billion loss - a $3 billion increase from the previous year. In response, the Postal Service has cut transportation costs and consolidated operations, which could result in significant mail delays.

Sharon Curtis president of the the Missouri Postal Workers Union, said her biggest concern is for residents in rural areas.

"Rural America is going to be harmed the most - and they're the ones who depend on the mail the most. They don't have Fed-Ex or UPS in those small areas, because those companies take it to the post office to be delivered because it's not profitable for them," she explained.

According to the Missouri Census Data Center, about 37% of Missouri's population, which is roughly 2.3 million people, live in rural areas.

A U.S. Government Accountability Office report found little difference in on-time USPS delivery rates between urban and rural areas, suggesting rural residents may not face significant delays compared to urban areas. Curtis believes the Postal Service's goal to make "super hubs" where they bring all the trucks in and sort the mail - and then transport them to the small towns will not work logistically.

"The problem with that is, it's too far from one town to the next to even get it there the next day," she said.

A 2020 survey found 91% of Americans had a favorable view of the Postal Service during the pandemic. However, people continue to worry about mail delays.

The Missouri Public News Service is a partner with KRCU Public Radio.
Economy U.S. Postal Servicerural economy
Chrystal Blair
Chrystal Blair is a veteran news broadcaster with more than 30 years of experience in radio and television reporting, producing, and writing. She was born and raised in Detroit, Michigan, and earned a degree in Communication/Radio, Television, and Film from Eastern Michigan University.
