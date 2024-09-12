Cape Girardeau Welcomes New Airport Manager JoJo Stuart

This month, the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport welcomes JoJo Stuart as its new airport manager. Stuart, who has spent the last four years as the captain of the Cape Fire Department, brings a wealth of experience from his previous roles at larger airports on the East Coast. His fresh perspective and high-energy approach are anticipated to spark new growth and opportunities for the airport.

Stuart takes over for Katrina Amos, whose resignation is effective September 13. Amos's time at the airport saw significant advancements, such as the recent addition of a new terminal and improved flight services to Chicago. The official ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new terminal is scheduled for October 1, marking a pivotal moment in Cape’s aviation history.

Under Stuart's leadership, the airport will continue to expand its facilities and services. Planned upgrades include the renovation of taxiways, with work scheduled to begin in the spring of 2025. These improvements seek to improve airport infrastructure and attract new airlines, increasing flight options for travelers.

KRCU/Alex Barton Plane at Cape Regional Airport

Stuart's vision for the airport is both optimistic and ambitious. He views the airport as a "sleeping giant" with immense potential for regional economic growth.

“If we can start drawing some of those people in to do their leisure travel, their business travel, we’re right on the border of taking off,” Stuart remarked.

His vision is for it to serve as a central hub between St. Louis and Memphis, and for people between those areas to see it as a go-to airport for travel.

Stuart also emphasizes the importance of community engagement. He plans to maintain an open-door policy, encouraging local businesses and residents to share their ideas and become involved in the airport’s development. Stuart believes that strong local relationships will be crucial for achieving the airport’s growth objectives.

KRCU/Alex Barton Plane commonly used by Students in Pilot Program at Southeast Missouri State University- At Cape Airport

One of the key objectives Stuart emphasizes is securing ongoing funding for future projects. While recent grants have significantly covered the costs for the upcoming taxiway renovations, Stuart highlights the need for continuous efforts to attract additional government support and local funding.

With his extensive background in aviation management and operations, combined with a high-energy leadership style, Stuart seems well-positioned to drive the airport’s evolution. As Stuart steps into his new role, the Cape Girardeau community can look forward to continued improvements and potentially new airline options.