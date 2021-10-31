Let's Talk Business: Impact of Local Shopping During the Holiday Season

You have an opportunity to make a big difference in the local economy in the next 60 days.

Holiday shopping season is upon us. November and December are huge months for the retail industry. You play an important role in the success of our retail businesses. I realize it is very easy to order from a multitude of online retail sources. But before you do so, please consider what the local shops have to offer.

A wide array of products and specialty items are available in the Cape/Jackson metro area. We have many national retailers and a tremendous mix of local, one-of-a kind shops and boutiques. These places are staffed by your friends, neighbors, church members, and community risk takers. These folks would love an opportunity to do business with you. It is so important to give them that opportunity.

You see, when you shop in the local area, you are supporting the jobs and livelihoods of all these people. And, very importantly, your sales tax dollars support local governments which provide critical services including roads, police, and fire. I’ve often said if you don’t think it’s important to shop locally, try getting online to summon the police or fire department in times of an emergency. Of course, you won’t get any response.

All I’m asking is please take a minute and consider directing your holiday spending to area businesses as much as possible.