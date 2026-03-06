Gas Outage in Jackson, Fruitland, and Gordonville Area After Flash Flooding Causes Widespread Disruption

A rapid and intense line of thunderstorms late Wednesday night caused more than just intermittent power outages and flash flooding.

Many residents in the Jackson, Fruitland, and Gordonville areas are now experiencing widespread natural gas outages. According to the most recent update, Liberty Utilities, which manages the area's natural gas service, said it believes the outage was caused by debris striking the gas line while it was submerged in rapidly flowing floodwaters. This pipeline serves much of the area, with the outage impacting just over 7,000 customers.

According to an update on their website late Thursday, Liberty stated it would continue to go door to door to turn off gas at each location impacted, with teams working late, and could be identified by a high-visibility Liberty vest and Liberty ID. They will not need access inside homes or businesses to turn off the gas.

When gas service is shut off, a small white or yellow flag will be placed in the yard, near the road. The flag is to alert the crew that service has been turned off. Residents and business owners are asked to leave the flag where they place it. Crews will remove flags once they have returned to the address to restore service.

At the time of this story on Friday, March 6, Liberty Utilities stated that because there is a lack of access to the gas line due to floodwater, they expect the outage in the region to be extended as they work to repair the damaged line. A date and time for expected restoration was not given.

