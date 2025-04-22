The latest news from every corner of the state, including policy emerging from Missouri's capitol.
Police warn Missouri Republicans against reviving a controversial gun rights law
Missouri Republican legislators are trying for a second time to prohibit local law enforcement from enforcing federal gun restrictions. Missouri Newsroom investigative reporter Kavahn Mansouri shares the latest development in the saga of the Second Amendment Preservation Act, and why police groups and officials say the law creates the same problems as its predecessor.
Copyright 2025 St. Louis Public Radio