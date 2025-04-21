'Drug Take Back Day' Helps Clear Out Unwanted Meds in Missouri, Nation

Law enforcement officers and drug prevention advocates in Missouri are joining forces to tackle prescription drug misuse.

As part of the Drug Enforcement Administration's "National Prescription Drug Take Back Day," five collection sites will be set up across Taney and Stone counties on April 26.

Data from two years ago showed around 190,000 Missourians misused opioids, including 180,000 who misused prescription pain relievers.

Marietta Hagan, project coordinator at Cox Health, warned that prescription drug misuse contributes heavily to opioid use disorder.

"People would get prescription medication that didn't belong to them as easily as walking into their parents' medicine cabinet and pulling it out of there, or pulling it out of the side night table at bedtime," Hagan explained.

Volunteers will be at the sites offering free safety tips and disposal kits, making it easy for families to clear out their medicine cabinets.

Hagan emphasized "Drug Take Back Day" is about more than just safe disposal. It is also a reminder to store medications properly to prevent misuse. She shared guidance on how to get rid of unwanted medications safely.

"Previously, government agencies had actually encouraged the flushing of medications," Hagan noted. "But we now know, thanks to environmental science, that is not recommended. Those medications end up in our water supply, in our lakes and our streams."

Most prescription and over-the-counter medications will be accepted, including pills, patches, and vapes without batteries. National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is held twice a year, typically in April and October.

The Missouri Public News Service is a partner with KRCU Public Radio.