SEMO Associate Professor Arrested on Three Charges

Jonathan Kessler, associate professor for chemistry and physics, was arrested Sunday, March 16 on a series of charges by the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

According to the probable cause statement, police were called to the scene on Sunday, March 16, in the early morning. The victim had reportedly been drug by Kessler twice and Kessler also attempted to choke out the individual. Kessler pointed a shotgun at the vehicle, with victims inside, but did not fire the weapon.

At 3:13 A.M. on Monday, March 17, Kessler was booked by law enforcement. He was charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree domestic assault and exhibiting unlawful use of a weapon. Kessler does not have a history of these types of charges. The sheriff’s office reported that Kessler’s bond was set at $30,000.

The 38-year-old professor teaches several classes at SEMO, such as modern physics and quantum mechanics. He was also involved in the Biophysics Society, SEMO Physics and Engineering Club, Sigma Pi Sigma, the National Society of Leadership and Success and Phi Kappa Phi.

Kessler is scheduled to appear for the first time in court at 2:30 P.M. on Monday, March 17.

This is a developing story, check southeastarrow.com for updates.

This story was originally published by the Southeast Arrow, a student-run newspaper, and news partner with KRCU Public Radio.