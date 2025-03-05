Rhodes and Johnson Hall Reopened On North SEMO Campus After Gas Odor Investigated; Magill Hall Set to Reopen March 6th

Updated Wed. March 5 at 5:33 p.m.

According to an updated university announcement, after investigating a potential gas leak in Magill Hall on Wednesday, March 5th, Ameren determined the odor was due to a sewer backup, and not a gas leak. As work continues to address the issue, classes in Magill Hall were canceled for the remainder of the day, but will resume as normal on Thursday, March 6th.

Original story

Southeast Missouri State University issued an alert to students and faculty at 9:17 a.m. on Wednesday, March 5, warning them to avoid three halls due to a then-suspected gas leak. The affected buildings include Rhodes, Magill, and Johnson Hall.

At 10:39 a.m., SEMO announced that Rhodes and Johnson Halls have been reopened as a gas leak has been ruled out, Magill Hall is still under investigation, and students, staff, and faculty are still urged to avoid the building.

Freshman writing major Sarah McKinney was attending class in Johnson Hall when she heard the building alarm begin to sound. The alarm was followed by a digital announcement urging her to exit the building.

McKinney had suspicions that something was wrong even before she arrived at class.

“I had a feeling [something] was coming when I left for class this morning, and up the hill by Magill there was this police officer telling me to stay away from Magill, and I have to take the long way to get to Johnson,” McKinney said.

McKinney has since moved to safety. She and her friends have never experienced an emergency like this during their time at SEMO to her knowledge

“I don’t know how long it’ll take because no one’s seen this happen before . . . I’m just kind of waiting to see what happens,” McKinney said.

While Johnson and Rhodes Halls have been reopened, Magill Hall is still considered a hazardous area. The exact cause of the evacuation is still unknown.

More information will come available as the story develops. Check back for updates.

The Southeast Arrow, a student run news partner with KRCU Public Radio, originally published this story.

