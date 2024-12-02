© 2024 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Missouri News
The latest news from every corner of the state, including policy emerging from Missouri's capitol.

SEMO Contracted Employee Arrested for Bringing Loaded Gun into Houck Stadium During Game Hours

KRCU Public Radio | By Alex Barton
Published December 2, 2024 at 3:59 PM CST
DPS Car sits outside of the Department of Public Safety Building.
Southeast Arrow Archives
/
Southeast Arrow
DPS Car sits outside of the Department of Public Safety Building.

A Southeast Missouri State University employee was arrested on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, after bringing a loaded firearm into Houck Stadium during a SEMO football game.

According to court documents, 35-year-old William Wells was reportedly found in possession of a 9mm handgun with an extended magazine inside a bag left unattended at the stadium. The firearm, which was fully loaded, was taken by police and deemed a weapon capable of lethal use.

Wells was charged with the unlawful use of a weapon, specifically for bringing a loaded firearm onto the premises of a school-sponsored event. The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued a $20,000 bond for Wells, who is currently being held at the Cape County Jail as he awaits further legal proceedings.

The incident is still ongoing as authorities continue to review the information surrounding the case. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.
Tags
Crime & Safety SEMO DPSGun Safetypolice
Alex Barton
Alex Barton joined the staff of KRCU Public Radio in July 2024. Alex, from St. Louis, Missouri, is pursuing a degree in Multimedia Journalism with a minor in Integrated Marketing Communications at Southeast Missouri State University. He has written stories for the Southeast Arrow and worked on various freelance voice-acting projects.
See stories by Alex Barton