SEMO Contracted Employee Arrested for Bringing Loaded Gun into Houck Stadium During Game Hours

A Southeast Missouri State University employee was arrested on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, after bringing a loaded firearm into Houck Stadium during a SEMO football game.

According to court documents, 35-year-old William Wells was reportedly found in possession of a 9mm handgun with an extended magazine inside a bag left unattended at the stadium. The firearm, which was fully loaded, was taken by police and deemed a weapon capable of lethal use .

Wells was charged with the unlawful use of a weapon, specifically for bringing a loaded firearm onto the premises of a school-sponsored event. The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued a $20,000 bond for Wells, who is currently being held at the Cape County Jail as he awaits further legal proceedings.

The incident is still ongoing as authorities continue to review the information surrounding the case. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

