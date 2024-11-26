Deer On the Move: Holiday Driving Tips for Missourians

This Thanksgiving, AAA reported nearly 72 million people are expected to travel by car, setting a record.

The Missouri Highway Patrol is warning drivers the Show Me State is a hot spot for deer collisions. In 2023, there were more than 3,500 deer-related crashes in Missouri, roughly one every two and a half hours, resulting in four fatalities and more than 400 injuries.

Jeana Thomas, acting director of consumer affairs for the Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance, shared a crucial tip for staying safe on the road following a collision.

"You get a gas leak and that can lead to a fire," Thomas emphasized. "Get safe, get on the side of the road, turn your car off, call your local authorities. With deer hits, they may need to make arrangements to have the deer removed. They want to, obviously, check on you to see if you need any emergency services."

Missouri ranks in the nation's top 15 for deer-vehicle crashes. Drivers are cautioned to stay alert, slow down, and avoid swerving for animals to prevent accidents.

The state reported deer-vehicle collisions in Missouri also lead to significant financial losses, contributing to around $1 billion in uninsured damages annually. Thomas clarified many drivers mistakenly believe their insurance covers deer-related damage, but it is true only under certain policies.

"If you hit a deer, in order to make a claim with your insurance coverage, you have to carry comprehensive coverage," Thomas pointed out. "You must carry comprehensive coverage in order to have any type of claim-making ability under your policy."

Wildlife experts warned deer often travel in groups, especially at night. Be extra cautious and watch for the reflection of their eyes from your vehicle headlights.

