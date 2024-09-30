© 2024 KRCU Public Radio
Cape Girardeau Ward 5 Councilman Pierce Resigns Following Arrest

KRCU Public Radio | By Alex Barton
Published September 30, 2024 at 4:52 PM CDT
Cape Girardeau City Government Ward map, showing boundaries.
City of Cape Girardeau, MO
/
https://www.cityofcapegirardeau.org/
An interim Ward 5 Council representative will be appointed at the 5 p.m. Oct. 7 Council meeting to serve until at least the April 2025 election. Candidates must come to City Hall to pick up an application. The application, proof of 90+ day residency, and a financial disclosure form must be submitted to City Clerk Gayle Conrad by 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4.

Cape Girardeau City Council member Rhett Pierce has officially resigned from his position representing Ward 5 following his arrest on charges of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and Drug Trafficking last Friday.

In a media statement released on September 28, Mayor Stacy Kinder acknowledged the community's concerns about the situation and outlined the process for filling the vacant seat.

According to the City Charter, the council must appoint a replacement within 60 days. Candidates for the position must have been residents of Ward 5 since July 9, 2024, be at least 21 years old, and a registered voter.

The City Council is set to fill the vacant seat at their next meeting on Monday, October 7. Interested residents should pick up an application at City Hall and submit it, along with a financial disclosure form to City Clerk Gayle Conrad by 3 p.m. on Friday, October 4.

Mayor Kinder emphasized the city's commitment to operating under local, state, and federal law, encouraging residents to engage with the council during this challenging time.

More details on the city council qualifications and the special election for the Ward 5 Council position, which is anticipated in April 2025, can be found on the City of Cape Girardeau website.
