Join SEMO Moms Demand Action at the Peace Park in downtown Cape Girardeau for Wear Orange 2026. The Mayor will present a Gun Violence Awareness Day Proclamation, a youth group will provide music, and the Be SMART for Kids program will distribute free gun locks. We are collecting new or gently used books for kids from pre-school to 8th grade for the Summer Reading Program at St. James AME Church. Please Wear Orange, donate a book and help us honor all lives taken and impacted by gun violence. Visit wearorange.org for more info.