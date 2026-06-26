UWSEMO Young Professionals After Hours
UWSEMO Young Professionals After Hours
UWSEMO is hosting an after-hours event for young professionals on Thursday, July 30.
Come engage with local professionals who want to make a difference and discover how your skills and experience can support a nonprofit mission as a board or committee member. Meet our funded partners needing volunteers and connect with a cause you care about!
United Way of Southeast Missouri
05:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Thu, 30 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
United Way of Southeast Missouri
(573) 334-9634
United Way of Southeast Missouri
1417 D North Mount AuburnCape Girardeau, Missouri 63701
(573) 334-9634