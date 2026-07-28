United Way's Stuff the Bus

The United Way of Southeast Missouri will help area families get their children ready for the upcoming school year with its annual “Stuff the Bus” school supply drive on August 8.

Walmart stores in Cape Girardeau, Fredericktown, Jackson, Kennett, Malden, Perryville, Poplar Bluff, and Sikeston are partnering with the United Way, and school representatives will be on hand to encourage donations. Locations will have designated donation boxes and carts, and some locations will have buses parked in front to collect supplies.

“Stuff the Bus” will take place Saturday, August 8, from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

For more information, visit Stuff the Bus - United Way of SEMO