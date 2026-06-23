TTRPG Game Day: Font of Knowledge

Step into adventure with our special Tabletop RPG One-Shot! Join us for a day of time-bending fun as we step outside our usual Library Legends Tuesday night games. No experience is needed—pre-made characters are ready for you, or bring your own if you prefer (just check in about any requirements). Dice, notebooks, and pencils are recommended but not required, and snacks are welcome!

As elite agents of the Time Protection Force—TimeWatch—you’re tasked with safeguarding history from the chaos of unchecked time travel. When a medieval manuscript surfaces written in Comic Sans, it’s clear the timeline is under threat. Travel through the ages, gather clues, and stop the spread of this anachronistic font before history is rewritten forever.

Registration is required—secure your spot and help save the timeline! (ages 18+)

Accessibility: The library makes every effort to ensure our programs can be enjoyed by all. If you have any concerns about accessibility or need to request specific accommodations, please contact the library.

Food Allergies: We cannot guarantee that food served at this program has not come into contact with tree nuts, soy, or other allergens.

This event is supported by the Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act as administered by the Missouri State Library, a division of the Office of the Secretary of State.