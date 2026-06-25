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Tenants Talk with Cape Tenants

Tenants Talk with Cape Tenants

Join us for a conversation about issues renters are experiencing in Cape Girardeau. Are you struggling with unsafe housing? Rising rent? Fear of eviction? Pests? Come talk to us about what you’re experiencing and how we can work together toward solutions.

Learn More: EmpowerMO.org/Tenant-Organizing
erica@empowermissouri.org
573-375-5735

Cape Girardeau Public Library
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 30 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Empower Missouri
573-375-5735
erica@empowermissouri.org
www.empowermissouri.org
Cape Girardeau Public Library
711 N Clark Street
Cape Girardeau, Missouri
(573) 334-5279
http://www.capelibrary.org