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Solve the Past: Forensics Anthropology in our Community

Solve the Past: Forensics Anthropology in our Community

Join us for an engaging and thought-provoking program by Dr. Jennifer Bengtson, Professor of Anthropology at Southeast Missouri State University.

Learn how forensic anthropology is used to bring answers to families, support law enforcement and help resolve long-standing mysteries in our region.

Program is designed for adults (ages 18+); interested teenagers are encouraged to attend. At the Main Branch, Jackson.

Riverside Regional Library
04:30 PM - 05:30 PM on Wed, 24 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Riverside Regional Library
(573) 243-8141
eschlichting@rrlmo.org
http://www.riversideregionallibrary.org
Riverside Regional Library
1997 E. Jackson Blvd.
Jackson, Missouri 63755
(573) 243-8141
eschlichting@rrlmo.org
http://www.riversideregionallibrary.org