SEMO Iris Society Rhizome Sale and Auction
SEMO Iris Society Rhizome Sale and Auction
The SEMO Iris Society will host its annual sale of iris rhizomes on August 2.
Hundreds of varieties will be available. The sale generally concludes within an hour and will be followed by an auction of newer varieties.
The sale and auction will take place on Sunday, August 2, from 12-3 p.m. at the MU Cape County Extension Center in Jackson.
Cape Girardeau County Extension Center
12:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 2 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
SEMO Iris Society
Cape Girardeau County Extension Center
684 Jackson Trail - lower levelJackson, Missouri 63755