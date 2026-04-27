Riverside YA Book Club
Riverside YA Book Club
Happy Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month! We are reading “Divining the Leaves” by Shveta Thakrar! Delve into this magical realm that's infused with Buddhist and Hindu folklore. Find your sense of belonging and escape to an enchanted forest with the characters. For ages 16+ at the Perryville Branch.
Riverside Regional Library, Perryville
03:30 PM - 04:30 PM on Tue, 26 May 2026
Event Supported By
Riverside Regional Library
(573) 243-8141
eschlichting@rrlmo.org
Riverside Regional Library, Perryville
800 City Park DrivePerryville, Missouri 63775
5735476508
eschlichting@rrlmo.org