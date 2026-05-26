Riverside Virtual Book Club
Riverside Virtual Book Club
This month’s book is a summer reading selection about an Egyptologist and the mystery surrounding a stolen Egyptian artifact. Join us for a discussion of the historical fiction novel “The Stolen Queen” by Fiona Davis. Program for ages 18+.
To receive a Zoom invitation, contact Eunice at 573-243-8141 or eschlichting@rrlmo.org
Riverside Regional Library
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Mon, 22 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Riverside Regional Library
(573) 243-8141
eschlichting@rrlmo.org
Riverside Regional Library
1997 E. Jackson Blvd.Jackson, Missouri 63755
(573) 243-8141
eschlichting@rrlmo.org