© 2026 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Riverside Virtual Book Club

Riverside Virtual Book Club

This month’s book is a summer reading selection about an Egyptologist and the mystery surrounding a stolen Egyptian artifact. Join us for a discussion of the historical fiction novel “The Stolen Queen” by Fiona Davis. Program for ages 18+.

To receive a Zoom invitation, contact Eunice at 573-243-8141 or eschlichting@rrlmo.org

Riverside Regional Library
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Mon, 22 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Riverside Regional Library
(573) 243-8141
eschlichting@rrlmo.org
http://www.riversideregionallibrary.org
Riverside Regional Library
1997 E. Jackson Blvd.
Jackson, Missouri 63755
(573) 243-8141
eschlichting@rrlmo.org
http://www.riversideregionallibrary.org