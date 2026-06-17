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Riverside Virtual Book Club

Riverside Virtual Book Club

This month’s book is a summer reading selection that celebrates the nation’s 250th birthday and people who impacted our country’s history. Join us for a discussion of “The Small and the Mighty” by Sharon McMahon.

Program for ages 18+. To receive a Zoom invitation, contact Eunice at 573-243-8141 or eschlichting@rrlmo.org

Riverside Regional Library
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Mon, 27 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Riverside Regional Library
(573) 243-8141
eschlichting@rrlmo.org
http://www.riversideregionallibrary.org
Riverside Regional Library
1997 E. Jackson Blvd.
Jackson, Missouri 63755
(573) 243-8141
eschlichting@rrlmo.org
http://www.riversideregionallibrary.org