Riverside Virtual Book Club
Riverside Virtual Book Club
This month’s book is a summer reading selection that celebrates the nation’s 250th birthday and people who impacted our country’s history. Join us for a discussion of “The Small and the Mighty” by Sharon McMahon.
Program for ages 18+. To receive a Zoom invitation, contact Eunice at 573-243-8141 or eschlichting@rrlmo.org
Riverside Regional Library
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Mon, 27 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Riverside Regional Library
(573) 243-8141
eschlichting@rrlmo.org
Riverside Regional Library
1997 E. Jackson Blvd.Jackson, Missouri 63755
(573) 243-8141
eschlichting@rrlmo.org