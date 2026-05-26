Riverside Regional Library: Young Adult Book Club
Riverside Regional Library: Young Adult Book Club
For the month of June, we are going to be reading “Marsha: The Joy and Defiance of Marsha P. Johnson” by Tourmaline. Learn about the life and love of this revolutionary activist!
For ages 16+ at the Perryville Branch.
Riverside Regional Library, Perryville
03:30 PM - 04:30 PM on Tue, 30 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Riverside Regional Library
(573) 243-8141
eschlichting@rrlmo.org
Riverside Regional Library, Perryville
800 City Park DrivePerryville, Missouri 63775
5735476508
eschlichting@rrlmo.org