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Riverside Regional Library: Young Adult Book Club

Riverside Regional Library: Young Adult Book Club

For the month of June, we are going to be reading “Marsha: The Joy and Defiance of Marsha P. Johnson” by Tourmaline. Learn about the life and love of this revolutionary activist!

For ages 16+ at the Perryville Branch.

Riverside Regional Library, Perryville
03:30 PM - 04:30 PM on Tue, 30 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Riverside Regional Library
(573) 243-8141
eschlichting@rrlmo.org
http://www.riversideregionallibrary.org
Riverside Regional Library, Perryville
800 City Park Drive
Perryville, Missouri 63775
5735476508
eschlichting@rrlmo.org
http://www.riversideregionallibrary.org