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Riverside Regional Library: Cookbook Club

Riverside Regional Library: Cookbook Club

Love to cook? Love to share? Join our Cookbook Club for a deliciously fun morning! Each month we’ll explore recipes from a featured cookbook, then come together to try new dishes, taste each other’s culinary creations, chat about our favorites and make new friends who love food as much as we do.

For ages 18+ at the Main Branch in Jackson.

Riverside Regional Library
10:00 AM - 12:00 AM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Riverside Regional Library
(573) 243-8141
eschlichting@rrlmo.org
http://www.riversideregionallibrary.org
Riverside Regional Library
1997 E. Jackson Blvd.
Jackson, Missouri 63755
(573) 243-8141
eschlichting@rrlmo.org
http://www.riversideregionallibrary.org