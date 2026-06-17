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Riverside Regional Library Book Club - Perryville

Diverse group of friends discussing a book in library. Directly above.

Riverside Regional Library Book Club - Perryville

To honor the 250th anniversary of the founding of America, Book Club will discuss “The Small and the Mighty: 12 Unsung Americans who Changed the Course of History, from the Founding to the Civil Rights Movement” by Sharon McMahon.

For ages 18+ at the Perryville Branch.

Riverside Regional Library, Perryville
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Mon, 27 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Riverside Regional Library
(573) 243-8141
eschlichting@rrlmo.org
http://www.riversideregionallibrary.org
Riverside Regional Library, Perryville
800 City Park Drive
Perryville, Missouri 63775
5735476508
eschlichting@rrlmo.org
http://www.riversideregionallibrary.org