Riverside Book Club
Riverside Book Club
This month’s book is a summer reading selection about an Egyptologist and the mystery surrounding a stolen Egyptian artifact. Join us for a discussion of the historical fiction novel “The Stolen Queen” by Fiona Davis. The group meets at the Main Branch in Jackson.
For ages 18+. Book are available for check out at the Main Branch.
Riverside Regional Library
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Mon, 15 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Riverside Regional Library
(573) 243-8141
eschlichting@rrlmo.org
Riverside Regional Library
1997 E. Jackson Blvd.Jackson, Missouri 63755
(573) 243-8141
eschlichting@rrlmo.org