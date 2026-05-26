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Riverside Book Club

Riverside Book Club

This month’s book is a summer reading selection about an Egyptologist and the mystery surrounding a stolen Egyptian artifact. Join us for a discussion of the historical fiction novel “The Stolen Queen” by Fiona Davis. The group meets at the Main Branch in Jackson.

For ages 18+. Book are available for check out at the Main Branch.

Riverside Regional Library
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Mon, 15 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Riverside Regional Library
(573) 243-8141
eschlichting@rrlmo.org
http://www.riversideregionallibrary.org
Riverside Regional Library
1997 E. Jackson Blvd.
Jackson, Missouri 63755
(573) 243-8141
eschlichting@rrlmo.org
http://www.riversideregionallibrary.org