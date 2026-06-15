Riverside Book Club
Riverside Book Club
This month’s book is a summer reading selection that celebrates the nation’s 250th birthday and people who impacted our country’s history. Join us for a discussion of “The Small and the Mighty” by Sharon McMahon. The group meets at the Main Branch in Jackson. For ages 18+. Book are available for check out at the Main Branch.
Riverside Regional Library
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Mon, 20 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Riverside Regional Library
(573) 243-8141
eschlichting@rrlmo.org
Artist Group Info
eschlichting@rrlmo.org
Riverside Regional Library
1997 E. Jackson Blvd.Jackson, Missouri 63755
(573) 243-8141
eschlichting@rrlmo.org