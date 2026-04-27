Riverside Banned Book Club
Riverside Banned Book Club
Our challenged book pick of the month is “Black Brother, Black Brother” by Jewell Parker Rhodes! Join our club of bookish rebels to discuss the award-winning novel and why it’s been challenged. Check out a copy at the library—just ask a librarian! For ages 12+ at the Perryville Branch.
Riverside Regional Library, Perryville
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Fri, 22 May 2026
Event Supported By
Riverside Regional Library
(573) 243-8141
eschlichting@rrlmo.org
Riverside Regional Library, Perryville
800 City Park DrivePerryville, Missouri 63775
5735476508
eschlichting@rrlmo.org