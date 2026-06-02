PBS "The American Revolution": Military History

Experience history come alive at our special screening of "The American Revolution," a PBS documentary. Enjoy selected excerpts that delve into the military history, strategy, and leadership that defined the Revolutionary War. After the screening, join us for a brief discussion to reflect on the film’s insights into the tactics and conflicts that shaped America’s fight for independence. Registration is preferred but not required. This event is made possible through generous support from Bank of America, The Better Angels Society, and other distinguished funders. (ages 18+)

Accessibility: The library makes every effort to ensure our programs can be enjoyed by all. If you have any concerns about accessibility or need to request specific accommodations, please contact the library.

This event is supported by the Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act as administered by the Missouri State Library, a division of the Office of the Secretary of State.