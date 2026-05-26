Mahjong Mondays at Riverside Regional Library
Mahjong Mondays at Riverside Regional Library
Curious about American Mahjong but not sure where to start? Join us for an introductory class on how to play American Mahjong. During the program participants will learn the tools and rules of this popular game. No prior experience is needed, just bring your curiosity and join the fun.
For ages 18+ at the Main Branch, Jackson.
Riverside Regional Library
Every week through Jun 29, 2026.
Monday: 01:00 PM - 03:00 PM
Monday: 01:00 PM - 03:00 PM
Event Supported By
Riverside Regional Library
(573) 243-8141
eschlichting@rrlmo.org
Riverside Regional Library
1997 E. Jackson Blvd.Jackson, Missouri 63755
(573) 243-8141
eschlichting@rrlmo.org