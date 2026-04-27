Library Legends Adult TTRPG: Drama and Romance at Monster High

Join us for role-playing adventure in Dungeons and Dragons and beyond! We will have short campaigns telling a complete story arc, with new sessions beginning every four weeks. No experience is required in any game system to play, and pre-made characters will be provided. If you want to bring your own character, however, you’re more than welcome to! Reach out for any specific requirements before the adventure begins.

Dice, notebooks, and pencils are recommended but not required. Feel free to bring your own snacks!

This month we're diving head-first into the messy dramas of your favorite CW shows and supernatural romances with Avery Adler's Monsterhearts 2, a game of monstrous teens and their complicated relationships. Will you be a fae, bound to follow the laws of your court, but so desperate to fit in? A werewolf, overwhelmed by instinct, and so dangerous to those you love? A vampire, out of time, trying to find your place in this modern day? Or even a mortal, always getting into danger, but so very appealing to those supernatural sorts around you? We'll create a dramatic soap opera using a simple system anyone can learn quickly that involves pulling "strings" to make other players make the sort of overly emotional mistakes teens so often make in these sorts of stories. Will our teenagers graduate with a happily ever after?

Registration for this event is required. Enrolling in one session will automatically enroll you in all following sessions. Ages 18+.

Accessibility

The library makes every effort to ensure our programs can be enjoyed by all. If you have any concerns about accessibility or need to request specific accommodations, please contact the library.

Food Allergies

We cannot guarantee that food served at this program has not come into contact with tree nuts, soy, or other allergens.