Friends of Stinson Summer Book Sale
Friends of Stinson Summer Book Sale
The Annabelle Festival Book Sale begins on Friday, June 12 from 4-6pm with a Friends Appreciation sale. Anyone can become a Friend for $5.00! A public sale will be held from 8am - 2pm on Saturday, June 13 and a bag sale will be on Sunday, June 14 from 1-3pm.
Stinson Memorial Library
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Fri, 12 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Friends of Stinson Library
6186974845
stvnbeatty@aol.com
Stinson Memorial Library
409 South Main St.Anna, Illinois 62906
618-833-2521
stvnbeatty@aol.com