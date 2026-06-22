Fourth at the Fort!

Saturday, July 4, 9 am-3 pm

Fort D Historic Site

920 Fort Street

Cape Girardeau, MO

The soldiers of Fort D were very patriotic. On the national holiday, they would celebrate by firing their rifles and cannon and flying their flags proudly. Celebrate the birth of our nation with local living history reenactors at Fort D. The 1861 Woodruff cannon, a veteran of the Civil War, will be fired during the day. The stone building, with its interpretive displays of life during the Civil War, will also be open. Admission is free.

