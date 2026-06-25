"Footprints of a Community" Book Release Open House
"Footprints of a Community" Book Release Open House
The Cape Girardeau County Historical Society is sponsoring a book release for Beverly K. Hahs and her recent publication, “Footprints of a Community-Historical Stories of Jackson, Missouri and Surrounding Area.”
The History Center at 102 S High Street will host an open house on July 12 from 2 to 4 p.m. for members of the community to meet Beverly, purchase a book, and have your book personally autographed.
“Footprints of a Community” is a compilation of articles Beverly wrote for the Cash-Book Journal newspaper. Her many hours of research and writing have resulted in a great resource for anyone interested in the history of Jackson and the area around the county seat.
Cape County History Center
Free
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 12 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Cape County History Center
Cape County History Center
102 South High StreetJackson, Missouri 53755
573-979-5170