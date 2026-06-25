"Footprints of a Community" Book Release Open House

The Cape Girardeau County Historical Society is sponsoring a book release for Beverly K. Hahs and her recent publication, “Footprints of a Community-Historical Stories of Jackson, Missouri and Surrounding Area.”

The History Center at 102 S High Street will host an open house on July 12 from 2 to 4 p.m. for members of the community to meet Beverly, purchase a book, and have your book personally autographed.

“Footprints of a Community” is a compilation of articles Beverly wrote for the Cash-Book Journal newspaper. Her many hours of research and writing have resulted in a great resource for anyone interested in the history of Jackson and the area around the county seat.