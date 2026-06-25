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"Footprints of a Community" Book Release Open House

"Footprints of a Community" Book Release Open House

The Cape Girardeau County Historical Society is sponsoring a book release for Beverly K. Hahs and her recent publication, “Footprints of a Community-Historical Stories of Jackson, Missouri and Surrounding Area.”

The History Center at 102 S High Street will host an open house on July 12 from 2 to 4 p.m. for members of the community to meet Beverly, purchase a book, and have your book personally autographed.

“Footprints of a Community” is a compilation of articles Beverly wrote for the Cash-Book Journal newspaper. Her many hours of research and writing have resulted in a great resource for anyone interested in the history of Jackson and the area around the county seat.

Cape County History Center
Free
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 12 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Cape County History Center
https://capegirardeaucountyhistorycenter.wordpress.com/
Cape County History Center
102 South High Street
Jackson, Missouri 53755
573-979-5170
https://capegirardeaucountyhistorycenter.wordpress.com/