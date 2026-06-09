Electric Vehicle Meet Up

EVTV Motor Verks and the Southern Illinois Electric Vehicle Association are having a meetup this Saturday, June 13, from 11a.m to 1 p.m. at EVTV Motor Verks World HQ at 601 Morgan Oak Street in Cape Girardeau.

Everyone is invited, and it doesn’t matter what kind of electric vehicle you drive. Even if you’re just passing through town, or feeling a little curious about the EV thing, everyone’s welcome. Stop in, ask questions, check out the new tech, or chat with other drivers about your experiences. You can even charge your EV for FREE!

Cape Girardeau is at the crossroads for southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, and western Kentucky, so they hope to see faces from all over.

For more info, head to EVTV Motor Verks’ website (EVtv.me) or check out their social medi