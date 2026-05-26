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Craft & Chat at Riverside Regional Library

Craft & Chat at Riverside Regional Library

Take some dedicated time to make progress on your craft, handiwork or sewing project and visit with others who also love to craft.

For ages 18+ at the Main Branch in Jackson.

Riverside Regional Library
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM on Mon, 8 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Riverside Regional Library
(573) 243-8141
eschlichting@rrlmo.org
http://www.riversideregionallibrary.org
Riverside Regional Library
1997 E. Jackson Blvd.
Jackson, Missouri 63755
(573) 243-8141
eschlichting@rrlmo.org
http://www.riversideregionallibrary.org