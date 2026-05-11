Craft & Chat
Craft & Chat
Take some dedicated time to make progress on your craft, handiwork or sewing project and visit with others who also love to craft. The month we’ll also have a demonstration of tatting. For ages 18+ at the Main Branch in Jackson.
Riverside Regional Library
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM on Mon, 11 May 2026
Event Supported By
Riverside Regional Library
(573) 243-8141
eschlichting@rrlmo.org
Artist Group Info
eschlichting@rrlmo.org
Riverside Regional Library
1997 E. Jackson Blvd.Jackson, Missouri 63755
(573) 243-8141
eschlichting@rrlmo.org