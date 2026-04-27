Aging Matters, in collaboration with the Alzheimer's Association, will host a Connections Memory Cafe on May 12.

This informal social gathering will allow people living with dementia and their care partners to connect, support, relax, and engage with others on a similar journey through activities, games, socialization, refreshments, and more. Care receivers must be accompanied by their care partners to participate.

Connections Memory Cafe will take place on Tuesday, May 12, from 9-10:30 a.m. at Aging Matters in Cape Girardeau.

To RSVP, contact:

Email: reginav@agingmatters2u.com

Phone: (573) 335-3331, ext. 106

