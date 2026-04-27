© 2026 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Connections Memory Cafe

Connections Memory Cafe

Aging Matters, in collaboration with the Alzheimer's Association, will host a Connections Memory Cafe on May 12.

This informal social gathering will allow people living with dementia and their care partners to connect, support, relax, and engage with others on a similar journey through activities, games, socialization, refreshments, and more. Care receivers must be accompanied by their care partners to participate.

Connections Memory Cafe will take place on Tuesday, May 12, from 9-10:30 a.m. at Aging Matters in Cape Girardeau.

To RSVP, contact:
Email: reginav@agingmatters2u.com
Phone: (573) 335-3331, ext. 106

Aging Matters
Free
09:00 AM - 10:30 AM on Tue, 12 May 2026

Event Supported By

Aging Matters
573-335-3331
info@agingmatters2u.com
agingmatters2u.com
Aging Matters
69 Doctors Park Dr
Cape Girardeau, Missouri 63703
5733353331
reginav@agingmatters2u.com