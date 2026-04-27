Connections Memory Cafe
Connections Memory Cafe
Aging Matters, in collaboration with the Alzheimer's Association, will host a Connections Memory Cafe on May 12.
This informal social gathering will allow people living with dementia and their care partners to connect, support, relax, and engage with others on a similar journey through activities, games, socialization, refreshments, and more. Care receivers must be accompanied by their care partners to participate.
Connections Memory Cafe will take place on Tuesday, May 12, from 9-10:30 a.m. at Aging Matters in Cape Girardeau.
To RSVP, contact:
Email: reginav@agingmatters2u.com
Phone: (573) 335-3331, ext. 106
Aging Matters
Free
09:00 AM - 10:30 AM on Tue, 12 May 2026
Event Supported By
Aging Matters
573-335-3331
info@agingmatters2u.com
Aging Matters
69 Doctors Park DrCape Girardeau, Missouri 63703
5733353331
reginav@agingmatters2u.com