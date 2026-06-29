Join us for our Community Blood Drive and make a lifesaving difference! Donate blood or platelets and help support those in need in our community. Schedule your appointment easily through the American Red Cross Blood Donor app, call 1-800-REDCROSS, or click the link provided. To save time, please complete your RapidPass on the morning of your donation and bring a printout or screenshot of your QR code, along with a valid photo ID. Your generosity can help save lives—thank you for being a hero! (ages 16+)

Accessibility: The library makes every effort to ensure our programs can be enjoyed by all. If you have any concerns about accessibility or need to request specific accommodations, please contact the library.

Food Allergies: We cannot guarantee that food served at this program has not come into contact with tree nuts, soy, or other allergens.

This event is supported by the Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act as administered by the Missouri State Library, a division of the Office of the Secretary of State.