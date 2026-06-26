Cape County Presiding Commissioner Town Hall
Cape County Presiding Commissioner Town Hall
The Jackson Missouri Chamber of Commerce is hosting a town hall for the Cape Girardeau Presiding Commissioner candidates on Monday, June 29, 2026. The event will be held at the Jackson Civic Center where you can hear from the candidates on what their vision looks like for the future of Cape Girardeau Counties and its communities.
Jackson Civic Center
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Mon, 29 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Jackson Missouri Chamber of Commerce
573-243-8131
director@jacksonmochamber.org
Jackson Civic Center
381 E Deerwood DrJackson, Missouri 63755