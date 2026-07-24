© 2026 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Books on Tap: A Social Book Club

Books on Tap: A Social Book Club

Love talking about books without being assigned one? Books on Tap is our relaxed, read-what-you-want book club where everyone brings their own current read to the conversation. This month's discussion theme is "Unearthing History," with an August reading theme of "Adventures Across America." Share what you've discovered, hear recommendations from other readers, and enjoy an evening of great conversation in a casual setting. (ages 18+)

Accessibility: The library makes every effort to ensure our programs can be enjoyed by all. If you have any concerns about accessibility or need to request specific accommodations, please contact the library.

Food Allergies: We cannot guarantee that food served at this program has not come into contact with tree nuts, soy, or other allergens.

Encore Pizzeria + Kitchen
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 4 Aug 2026
Get Tickets
Encore Pizzeria + Kitchen
46 Main St
Cape Girardeau, Missouri 63703
(573) 381-5477
info@encorepizzeria.com
https://www.encorepizzeria.com/