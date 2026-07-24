Books on Tap: A Social Book Club

Love talking about books without being assigned one? Books on Tap is our relaxed, read-what-you-want book club where everyone brings their own current read to the conversation. This month's discussion theme is "Unearthing History," with an August reading theme of "Adventures Across America." Share what you've discovered, hear recommendations from other readers, and enjoy an evening of great conversation in a casual setting. (ages 18+)

Accessibility: The library makes every effort to ensure our programs can be enjoyed by all. If you have any concerns about accessibility or need to request specific accommodations, please contact the library.

Food Allergies: We cannot guarantee that food served at this program has not come into contact with tree nuts, soy, or other allergens.