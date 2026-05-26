Book Club at Riverside - Perryville
Book Club at Riverside - Perryville
Consider joining one of our Riverside Regional Library branch book clubs! This month we’ll be reading the mystery thriller “Bright Objects” by Ruby Todd. Perryville Book Club meets on the last Monday of the month.
For ages 18+ at the Perryville Branch.
Riverside Regional Library, Perryville
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Mon, 29 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Riverside Regional Library
(573) 243-8141
eschlichting@rrlmo.org
Riverside Regional Library, Perryville
800 City Park DrivePerryville, Missouri 63775
5735476508
eschlichting@rrlmo.org