Board Game Bonanza

Join us for a fun day of tabletop games! Nicolette Tanksley of Heartland Gaming Con. is bringing several exciting board games for you to play. Try your hand at a new game or hone your skills on a familiar one. If you have a hard time learning a game on your own, we've got some folks who can teach you a few. There will even be some board games you can win and take home with you! Anyone who likes games is welcome to attend, we've got a game for every age and experience level. All supplies will be provided. Registration for this event is required. (all ages)

This event is sponsored by Heartland Gaming Convention.

Accessibility

The library makes every effort to ensure our programs can be enjoyed by all. If you have any concerns about accessibility or need to request specific accommodations, please contact the library.

Food Allergies

We cannot guarantee that food served at this program has not come into contact with tree nuts, soy, or other allergens.