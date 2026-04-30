Help support our community by donating blood or platelets at our Blood Drive. Schedule your appointment to donate through the American Red Cross Blood Donor app, call 1-800-REDCROSS, or click through our website. Come give blood May 1-17 and get a $20 eGift Card, thanks to Amazon! See: rcblood.org/Amazon

We also ask that you complete your RapidPass the morning of the drive. This will help save 10-15 minutes during the screening process. Be sure to bring a printout or screenshot of your completed RapidPass QR code and a valid photo ID with you to your appointment.

Thank you for your generosity! (Ages 16+)

Accessibility:

The library makes every effort to ensure our programs can be enjoyed by all. If you have any concerns about accessibility or need to request specific accommodations, please contact the library.