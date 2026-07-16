Beer, Germans & Methodism
Beer, Germans & Methodism
Discover how German Americans in St. Louis traversed the rocky path of religion, politics, and yes, beer from the 1840s to the 1920s.
Missouri Humanities speaker Elizabeth Kurrus will explore the chaos and tumult of this era through the history of Methodist minister Ludwig Jacoby.
For ages 18+ at Main Branch, Jackson.
Riverside Regional Library
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Wed, 12 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Riverside Regional Library
(573) 243-8141
eschlichting@rrlmo.org
Riverside Regional Library
1997 E. Jackson Blvd.Jackson, Missouri 63755
(573) 243-8141
eschlichting@rrlmo.org