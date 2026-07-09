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America the Beautiful Block Party

America the Beautiful Block Party

Historic Downtown Farmington is hosting an "America the Beautiful" Block Party.

The event will showcase American-made products at downtown businesses — many created right here in Farmington. Support local makers, enjoy shopping downtown, grab dinner or drinks, and experience live music on the Jefferson Street Plaza from 7:00 PM–10:00 PM.

Live music by Wings of Eagles, a tribute band specializing in Classic Rock, 80s & 90s Rock, and Contemporary Christian favorites. This FREE concert is presented by Discover Farmington.

Bring a lawn chair, sit back, and celebrate America 250 in Historic Downtown Farmington, Missouri!

Historic Downtown Farmington
Free
10:00 AM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Discover Farmington
5734542617
discoverfarmingtonmo.com
Historic Downtown Farmington
640 Warren St.
Farmington, Missouri 63640
573-915-6064
discoverfarmingtonmo.com