America the Beautiful Block Party
America the Beautiful Block Party
Historic Downtown Farmington is hosting an "America the Beautiful" Block Party.
The event will showcase American-made products at downtown businesses — many created right here in Farmington. Support local makers, enjoy shopping downtown, grab dinner or drinks, and experience live music on the Jefferson Street Plaza from 7:00 PM–10:00 PM.
Live music by Wings of Eagles, a tribute band specializing in Classic Rock, 80s & 90s Rock, and Contemporary Christian favorites. This FREE concert is presented by Discover Farmington.
Bring a lawn chair, sit back, and celebrate America 250 in Historic Downtown Farmington, Missouri!
Historic Downtown Farmington
Free
10:00 AM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Discover Farmington
5734542617
Historic Downtown Farmington
640 Warren St.Farmington, Missouri 63640
573-915-6064