Historic Downtown Farmington is hosting an "America the Beautiful" Block Party.

The event will showcase American-made products at downtown businesses — many created right here in Farmington. Support local makers, enjoy shopping downtown, grab dinner or drinks, and experience live music on the Jefferson Street Plaza from 7:00 PM–10:00 PM.

Live music by Wings of Eagles, a tribute band specializing in Classic Rock, 80s & 90s Rock, and Contemporary Christian favorites. This FREE concert is presented by Discover Farmington.

Bring a lawn chair, sit back, and celebrate America 250 in Historic Downtown Farmington, Missouri!