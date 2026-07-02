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2nd Annual Perry County Senior Resource EXPO - "Slice of the Good Life"

2nd Annual Perry County Senior Resource EXPO - "Slice of the Good Life"

The Second Annual Perry County Senior Resource EXPO in Perryville, Missouri, is a free community-focused event designed to connect local seniors and caregivers with vital services. Theme: "Slice of the Good Life" Location: Perryville Elks Lodge

Date: August 4
Time: 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Activities: Vendor booths, bingo, and complimentary watermelon slices

Goal: A relaxed setting where seniors can learn about healthcare, assisted living, and community support in a social environment to prevent isolation.

Perryville Elks Lodge
09:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Tue, 4 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Independence Health System, Inc.
5735476546
jwhistler@ihscare.org
Independence Health System, Inc.

Artist Group Info

jwhistler@ihscare.org
Perryville Elks Lodge
921 N Perryville Blvd
Perryville, Missouri 63775
5735476546
jwhistler@ihscare.org
www.independencehealthsystem@ihscare.org