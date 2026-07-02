2nd Annual Perry County Senior Resource EXPO - "Slice of the Good Life"
2nd Annual Perry County Senior Resource EXPO - "Slice of the Good Life"
The Second Annual Perry County Senior Resource EXPO in Perryville, Missouri, is a free community-focused event designed to connect local seniors and caregivers with vital services. Theme: "Slice of the Good Life" Location: Perryville Elks Lodge
Date: August 4
Time: 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM
Activities: Vendor booths, bingo, and complimentary watermelon slices
Goal: A relaxed setting where seniors can learn about healthcare, assisted living, and community support in a social environment to prevent isolation.
Perryville Elks Lodge
09:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Tue, 4 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Independence Health System, Inc.
5735476546
jwhistler@ihscare.org
Artist Group Info
jwhistler@ihscare.org
Perryville Elks Lodge
921 N Perryville BlvdPerryville, Missouri 63775
5735476546
jwhistler@ihscare.org