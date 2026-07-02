2nd Annual Perry County Senior Resource EXPO - "Slice of the Good Life"

The Second Annual Perry County Senior Resource EXPO in Perryville, Missouri, is a free community-focused event designed to connect local seniors and caregivers with vital services. Theme: "Slice of the Good Life" Location: Perryville Elks Lodge

Date: August 4

Time: 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Activities: Vendor booths, bingo, and complimentary watermelon slices

Goal: A relaxed setting where seniors can learn about healthcare, assisted living, and community support in a social environment to prevent isolation.